The 13th Gate ranked as one of top three scariest haunted houses in U.S.

Source: The 13th Gate
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular Baton Rouge based attraction has landed itself in one of the top spots when it comes to being rated as one of the spookiest experiences in the country.

According to Queen of Haunts, The 13th Gate is listed third on the list of the ‘Top TERRORific Haunted Attractions in the U.S.’

Experts say in the business of haunted attractions, the most important attribute for a haunt is to be scary, but not just ‘regular’ scary. An attraction needs to be deemed as heart-pounding, scare-out-of-your-wits terror and the 13th Gate has made the cut.

Queen of Haunts says the 13th Gate has an advantage given Louisiana is known for actual ghost sightings, “but they take it up a thousand notches from there with thirteen realms of experiences that will leave the best of us shook!”

Ranked at number one on the list is Edge of Hell in Kansas City.

The second place winner is NETHERWORLD in Atlanta.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE 13TH GATE.

