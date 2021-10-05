Women’s Safety Initiative comes to a close with one last course, R.A.D.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 has been bringing you highlights of the Women’s Safety Initiative all year and this week begins the last course.

The women have completed CPR and Stop the Bleed training, fire safety, and firearm training. Now they are going through self-defense classes.

The Women’s Safety Initiative will soon end, but not before the 12 hour R.A.D class. The Rape-Aggression Defense course is four days long and 90 percent education. Instructors teach women tips and tricks they can implement within their home and while they are out and about in every day life.

The course teaches women to be aware and avoid situations where they can become a victim.

“A lot of people don’t realize the statistics on sexual assaults and rapes,” Sergeant Susie Peters, R.A.D. Instructor, said. “It’s one in four are reported and there is many that are unreported.”

The course is structured around the importance of reporting these case. It provides hands on learning focusing on the idea of ‘what if’ with hopes these participants are never in a harmful situation.

“And if you are, you have got some tools that you are born with,” Sgt. Peters said. “You don’t have to have a martial arts background, you can use the tools that you are born with to be able to effectively defend yourself to where you’re not powerless.”

R.A.D. goes beyond textbook training.

“We teach women where they are the strongest and how to use their body to their benefit to where these techniques are effective to where a man is stronger in certain areas,” Sgt. Peters said. “Women are extremely powerful in other areas.”

The biggest takeaway in the end: confidence.

“Seeing someone come in, not really sure what they are getting into some of them are you know kids that have been voluntold by their parents or you know was just drug along and then by the end of it just seeing their head up, shoulders back and really realizing what potential they have in defending themselves and being powerful women,” Sgt. Peters said.

The women will be taking part in this course over the next two weeks. The women are learning in the class room during the first night and will hit the mat on Thursday to learn step by step techniques. From there they will perform real-life scenarios next week.

This is the final course of the Women’s Safety Initiative.

