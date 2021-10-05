The ribbon is cut to two new classrooms at Newton Elementary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Newton Elementary School has seen significant growth in recent years, and that growth is paying off with additional infrastructure and resources.

“Our enrollment has increased by about twenty percent over the past five years.”

Growth that led to the addition of two new classrooms and additional school support services.

“Well, we’ve added a special education teacher unit this past year so that gives us two special education teachers,” said Patrick Reed - Newton Elementary School Principal.

The school also creating additional resources for students.

“We are also using it as intervention to help kids that may be struggling in whatever those areas might be we see a lot of deficiencies especially with the Alabama Literacy Act coming through with reading,” said Reed.

Principal Reed accounts this achievement back to superintendent ben baker and the board, and hopes their expansion doesn’t end here.

“Of course, I express our needs for more room we always need more room always need more teachers we could always use more but they have been the real key to all of this the real driving force,” said Reed.

Newton Elementary School was also presented with a $3,000 check today from Representative Steve Clouse to help with school supplies and day to day operations.

