Advertisement

Resuming evictions could have big impact locally

Evictions resume
Evictions resume
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Now that evictions can resume, we could see a lot of people being forced out of their homes.

The pandemic has made things difficult for a lot of people including renters.

A recent study by Lending Tree shows 42% of Alabama renters say they fear eviction by the end of the year. That’s the highest in the country according to the survey.

Legal Services of Alabama works with renters throughout the state. They’ve been inundated with calls lately from people who need help paying their rent. The pandemic has highlighted the problem even more. Legal Services says we could see a wave of evictions now that the moratorium has been lifted.

“Landlords are going full steam ahead. Lots of court filings. We have definitely seen an increase in cases that have been filed in the past few weeks. So, a lot of people are going to be facing homelessness,” Farah Majid, Managing Attorney in Birmingham for Legal Services of Alabama said.

The situation is putting renters and landlords in a tough spot. Those landlords have bills to pay as well.

If you need help paying your rent, please visit or call the following:

City of Birmingham city limits: https://www.birminghamal.gov/renthelp

Jefferson County-outside Birmingham city limits: https://erap.jccal.org/

ERA Alabama, statewide (surrounding counties in our area): https://eraalabama.com/

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell passed away Saturday night in a car crash.
Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell dies in Georgia car crash
Missing Ozark juvenile located in Texas, adult male companion arrested
The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson..
Little Miss Jackson County claims Little Miss National Peanut Festival title
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
(Source: WSFA)
Reward offered for info in Dothan shooting

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-05
Rain to start off the day
Early County Schools are offering a limited virtual learning option.
Bridging the COVID education gap with Title 1 funding
Both new and returning commissioners along with the mayor all swore to serve Dothan to the best...
Dothan Mayor, City Commission sworn in for new term
UAB receives grant to help improve healthcare access in rural Alabama