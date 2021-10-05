Rain to start off the day
From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Rain is the big story today make sure to have a rain jacket handy this morning as you head out the door. The best chance of rain will move through this morning and we will see a break this afternoon, but temperatures will be in the upper 70s for highs. Tomorrow another shot at some morning rain, temperatures will be a little warmer than today as well. Rain chances are here to stay most of the week but we do dry out for the weekend.
TODAY – Mostly cloudy, AM rain. High near 78°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 80%
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds SE 5 mph 20%
TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, AM rain. High near 82°. Winds SE 5 mph 50%
EXTENDED
THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 84° 30%
FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 86° 20%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 0%
SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85° 0%
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85° 0%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 83° 0%
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 84° 0%
COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft
