Rain Rain Go Away

SYNOPSIS- Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers this evening becoming more widespread in the overnight hours. Heavy showers to start the day again tomorrow but they will be breaking up in the early afternoon. We will have a few dry hours in the middle of the day but scattered showers arrive by the early evening. Temperature will be in the low 80s to upper 70s in most places. We will dry out by the end of the week and our temperatures will rise into the middle 80s.

TONIGHT- Mostly Cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 67°. Winds Light SE

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. Winds SE 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy, chance of scattered showers. Low near 67°. SE 5 mph

EXTENDED

THR: Partly Cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 67° High: 84° 30%

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 67° High: 86° 10%

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85°

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85°

MON: Partly Cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85°

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts Seas 1-2 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.