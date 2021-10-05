Advertisement

New Panama City program to help mitigate flooding issues

Now homeowners who have experienced repetitive flooding issues may be eligible for a new...
Now homeowners who have experienced repetitive flooding issues may be eligible for a new program through FEMA to help.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flooding is an issue many people have faced in Panama City, especially since Hurricane Michael. Now homeowners who have experienced repetitive flooding issues may be eligible for a new program through FEMA to help.

The new “Flood Mitigation Program” would help homeowners identify reasons for repeated flooding and find ways to stop it. This program is for people who already have flood insurance, but have gone through flooding multiple times. Commissioner Josh Street said the city hopes to get one to $2 million worth of funding. Street said the grant maximum is about $150 thousand per homeowner. This funding would go towards mitigation that will either help them raise their home elevation or include flood gates for commercial properties.

“So these are for those really unique spots where we may not be able to put in massive infrastructure changes to really fix the issue, but it could be a run-off stormwater pond, it could be, ‘Hey, I just need to get my house up two to three inches then I won’t flood anymore.’ Those kinds of things this program can really help with,” said Street,

Street said it’s about a two to three-year process from getting awarded the grant to executing the mitigation plan on your property. The application period is open now until October 22nd. For more information on how to apply, visit Flood Mitigation Assistance Grants.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell passed away Saturday night in a car crash.
Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell dies in Georgia car crash
Missing Ozark juvenile located in Texas, adult male companion arrested
(Source: WSFA)
Reward offered for info in Dothan shooting
The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson..
Little Miss Jackson County claims Little Miss National Peanut Festival title
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Trending
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-05
Rain to start off the day
Evictions resume
Resuming evictions could have big impact locally
Early County Schools are offering a limited virtual learning option.
Bridging the COVID education gap with Title 1 funding