New Panama City program to help mitigate flooding issues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flooding is an issue many people have faced in Panama City, especially since Hurricane Michael. Now homeowners who have experienced repetitive flooding issues may be eligible for a new program through FEMA to help.

The new “Flood Mitigation Program” would help homeowners identify reasons for repeated flooding and find ways to stop it. This program is for people who already have flood insurance, but have gone through flooding multiple times. Commissioner Josh Street said the city hopes to get one to $2 million worth of funding. Street said the grant maximum is about $150 thousand per homeowner. This funding would go towards mitigation that will either help them raise their home elevation or include flood gates for commercial properties.

“So these are for those really unique spots where we may not be able to put in massive infrastructure changes to really fix the issue, but it could be a run-off stormwater pond, it could be, ‘Hey, I just need to get my house up two to three inches then I won’t flood anymore.’ Those kinds of things this program can really help with,” said Street,

Street said it’s about a two to three-year process from getting awarded the grant to executing the mitigation plan on your property. The application period is open now until October 22nd. For more information on how to apply, visit Flood Mitigation Assistance Grants.

