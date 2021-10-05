Main Street Enterprise needs community help in nationwide contest

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- After being nominated for a national contest, Main Street Enterprise needs help from the community.

The contest has nearly 100 cities across the nation competing for money to aid in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The main street program is asking for the communities help by voting for enterprise. If they receive the most votes, they’ll receive $25,000 and other services to help complete a submitted project proposal.

Enterprise’s main street officials say if they win, they plan on building a green space for citizens to enjoy downtown

“All of the extra projects and initiatives that we do in our downtown, we fundraise for through a membership drive and you know just individual fundraisers throughout the entire year,” said Cassidi Kendrick, director, Main Street Enterprise. “So, $25,000 would be a really big game changer for us.”

You can vote 25 times a day every day. To cast your vote, click HERE.

