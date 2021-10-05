HHS study shows COVID vaccine is saving Alabama seniors lives

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Research shows the COVID vaccine is saving lives. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services conducted a study on the COVID vaccine and its effectiveness.

It shows a significant improvement in Alabama, especially among seniors, even providing numbers to prove it.

This HHS study shows the vaccine has prevented 5,200 COVID cases, 2,000 hospitalizations and 700 deaths among seniors in Alabama. These preventions are refreshing to hear after the devastation this pandemic brought among the more vulnerable population early on.

“This report reaffirms what we hear routinely from states: COVID-19 vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and reduce infection,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The Biden-Harris Administration has prioritized getting vaccines quickly to pharmacies, nursing homes, doctors’ offices and even provided increased reimbursement rates for at-home COVID-19 vaccinations, so that seniors and others can easily get vaccinated.”

According to the report, during the first nine months of the pandemic over 352,000 lives were lost, nearly 80 percent of these were among people 65 and older.

The HHS credits the report to highlighting how critical it is to get all eligible individuals vaccinated. And assistant state health officer Dr. Karen Landers agrees.

She said the mission of the Alabama Department of Public Health is prevention, and this data shows that mission is successful, proving the vaccine is preventing COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“The vaccine is safe, the vaccine is effective, we are seeing that literally before our eyes and we really need to continue in this direction,” Dr. Landers said. “We have vaccine on every corner of Alabama, it’s free and we want people to come on out and get that vaccine. If you have not been vaccinated before now, we’re not going to judge the fact that you waited, we’re just very happy that you’re coming on in, you are welcome in the Alabama Department of Public Health.”

Over 4.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Alabama, and Dr. Landers expects that number to continue to rise.

