FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Friday Night Football Week 5 Player of the Week.
Here are the nominees:
Opp QB Gray Jennings - 275 passing yards & 4 TDs
Eufaula QB Jamarian Lewis - 364 total yards & 4 TDs
Elba RB Alvin Henderson - 168 rushing yards & 3 TDs
Voting ends Thursday at noon.
