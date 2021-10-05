FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Friday Night Football Week 5 Player of the Week.

Here are the nominees:

Opp QB Gray Jennings - 275 passing yards & 4 TDs

Eufaula QB Jamarian Lewis - 364 total yards & 4 TDs

Elba RB Alvin Henderson - 168 rushing yards & 3 TDs

Voting ends Thursday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

