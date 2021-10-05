Dothan Mayor, City Commission sworn in for new term

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Mayor and City Commission is now sworn in for a new 4-year term.

Both new and returning commissioners along with the mayor all swore to serve Dothan to the best of their ability. Many used the swearing-in ceremony to thank their supporters who helped them get elected.

District 1′s Kevin Dorsey thanked the city workers. “The department heads of the city without them I couldn’t have done any the work that I’ve done.”

Aristotle Kirkland, District 2, “Thank almighty God first of all and thank the citizens of District 2.”

“The citizens of District 3 for voting for me,” said newly elected District 3 commissioner Bradley Bedwell.

John Ferguson, District 4, -- “Thank you for the past 8 years that you’ve honored me to let me serve this city.”

Gantt Pierce, District 5, “Dothan is our home, we love Dothan.”

David Crutchfield, Dothan Commissioner District 6, said, “I also want to thank our department heads this is a great organization.”

Mayor Mark Saliba said, “Everything that they have said has been so true it take great family, great friends, it takes everyone close to you to be a part of a campaign to be a part of holding an office.”

New Dothan city commissioners Pierce, Bedwell, and Kirkland are ready for their first commission meeting.

Pierce is looking for a smooth transition so he can get to work. “I just want to have great communication. That’s one thing that I can bring to the table is communicating with the constituents and letting them know that they have a voice downtown.”

Bedwell wants to be a mediator between his community and local government.

“I’m just looking forward to serving the people, answering the calls, give them a great customer service, whenever they call I’m gonna answer to them.”

And Kirkland plans to begin his term by listening. “It’s about the people, so when I get in, I’m gonna start going to the people sitting down and seeing what the people need because district 2 is so vast.”

The first city commission meeting in Dothan’s new term is Tuesday, October 5 at the Doth Civic Center

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

