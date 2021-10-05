Dothan Fire Department recognizes outstanding members

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuesday the Dothan Fire Department recognized outstanding people on their team in honor of Fire Prevention Week.

A Rookie of the Year - Firefighter Chance Willard, Firefighter of the Year- Firefighter Matt Lucas, Sergeant of the Year- Sergeant Brady Reeder, and Fire Officer of the Year- Captain Richard Byrd all received awards.

Those honored were nominated by their peers and selected from among record nominations.

Fire Chief Larry Williams says every day should be about fire safety.

Williams said, “It is very critical, you know smoke alarms in every room that’s our goal. We won’t stop until we have them so we are continuing to fight to get smoke alarms in every home, carbon monoxide monitors in every home, fire extinguishers in the kitchen in every home that’s our goal and then to teach those safety behaviors: stop drop and roll crawl low and smoke sleep with your doors shut that we’ve been teaching children since the 1900′s.”

Williams says a structure fire on Tuesday that injured one person puts into perspective the damage fires can cause.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.