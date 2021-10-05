Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce to bring new business to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for the city’s help to bring a new retailer to the circle city. The chamber wants to bring Simply 10, a woman’s fashion brand to Dothan.

They would do so with the help of the city’s business incentive program which is aimed at supporting redevelopment and investing to revitalize Dothan. The new store would go in the shopping center with Dirt Cheap off Ross Clark Circle. It’s a shopping center that once was anchored by the southside Kmart.

Matt Parker, President of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce said, “This one’s a new construction oriented project so it will bring a good 6,000 square foot facility in there for the community, generate sales tax and opportunity and really enhance that area with this project.”

The chamber has already done a similar revitalization project with Hangar 38. The difference, this will be built from the ground up.

Simply 10 sells woman’s clothing and accessories.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.