The City of Ozark holds first fall farmers market

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark farmers market has been a favorite summertime supplier of locally grown produce for many years, and now, the city of Ozark has decided to extend its availability.

On Tuesday, the city hosted their first fall farmers market, hosting vendors from local farmers and bakeries to florists. Vendors saying this is an extra help for their businesses and the opportunity to offer customers their fall favorites.

“Because you do get different produce in the fall there are a lot more fall squashes and things like that which actually for our business we use some of those fall squashes in making our pumpkin butter and our fall flavors we do a maple sweet potato butter which is something that you really don’t find in the summer so with our business we do everything seasonally and it goes along with the seasonal vegetables that you get from our local farmers,” said Mary Throckmorton - Throckmorton’s Table.

The farmers market will be set up every Tuesday from 2:30 until 5:30 at the downtown Ozark Amphitheater.

