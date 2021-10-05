City of Dothan is moving forward with Memorial Trail Project

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is entering into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to install and maintain a new Memorial Trail project on East Main Street. The space will include a number of enhancements to make the space usable.

Some updates have already happened in the surrounding area including roadway improvements and new signage.

Kevin Cowper, Dothan City Manager said, “There’s a large green space in front of the cemetery and we’d like to enhance that area with a walking trail and new landscaping, some new lighting. We’ll also be able to put some bench seating in that area so it will be a nice place for reflection, and in the future, we have the possibility of putting some outdoor art.”

This project is a part of the Highway 84 East Corridor Plan to connect the medical district to downtown.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.