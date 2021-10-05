Bay County Sheriff’s Office correlates drug busts with U.S. border crisis

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is frustrated at the federal government on its border policy.

“There are some very serious outside threats that we have been seeing over the past several months from illegal immigration and drug importation,” Bay County Sheriff, Tommy Ford said.

Ford says the majority of drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl are coming from south of the border.

“Coming to distribution hubs in the states, and ending up into communities like ours,” Ford said.

Not only do these drugs have an impact on those using them, but their families and friends feel the impacts too.

“On April 12th, 3.5 ounces of fentanyl was found which is a very potent opioid which is enough dosages to kill 50,000 people,” Ford said.

Officials said there has been a significant uptick in drugs being seized over the last six months.

“The larger one was on August 6th with 13 pounds of methamphetamine. The vehicle that was seized here in Bay County that was carrying those drugs had been over the border 9 times,” Ford said.

Members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are frustrated because they don’t work directly along the border.

“The governor several months ago brought together law enforcement that were willing to send resources to the state of Texas,” Ford said.

The department wanted the opportunity to get involved. Ford said, “We had so much help come into the community after Hurricane Michael that we were one of the first to volunteer to go help.”

He says they are continuing to work hard with the local drug unit to conduct these investigations and seize the drugs.

