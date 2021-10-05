Advertisement

Alabama sets new COVID-19 death record

(WBRC)
By Alan Collins
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s another grim record the state of Alabama did not want to see. As of this week, more people died from COVID-19 this year than last year, despite an abundance of vaccines being available.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is not happy to see the number of deaths continue to grow. Dr. Harris says all of these deaths were preventable.

The latest numbers show a total of 14,542 deaths in Alabama since the pandemic began. 2021′s total of 7,354 is now more than the 7,188 deaths last year.

The reason for the majority of COVID deaths this year is due to the Delta variant. It is not more deadly, but it is more contagious. More people are getting infected and that leads to more deaths.

Dr. Harris said if there were more vaccinations, those numbers would come down. The state is seeing a drop in the numbers of COVID deaths, but we’ve been in double digit numbers of COVID deaths for weeks now.

“We certainly are in a better situation than we were a month ago. A lot better than two months ago. Case numbers are down. Hospitalizations are down. That means deaths are going to decline as well, but it is still a dangerous disease,” Harris said.

Harris said he can’t predict what will happen, but the spread of the pandemic is well known. If you pack a bunch of people who are not vaccinated indoors for a period of time, you are going to see spread of the disease.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
Jerry Hammond is serving a life without parole sentence for the 1988 murder of his uncle.
Attorney: Confession means inmate serving life is innocent
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6
Missing Ozark juvenile located in Texas, adult male companion arrested
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting

Latest News

The CDC says COVID-19 has killed far more than 600 children in the United States.
FDA director: Child deaths from COVID-19 'an embarrassment'
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a known but rare connection to fatal blood clots in women....
Vaccine mandates blamed for woman's death from blood clots after getting COVID shot
HHS study shows the COVID vaccine is saving lives.
HHS study shows COVID vaccine is saving Alabama seniors lives
Vaccines linked to large reduction of cases in Alabama