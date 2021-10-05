Alabama sets new COVID-19 death record

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s another grim record the state of Alabama did not want to see. As of this week, more people died from COVID-19 this year than last year, despite an abundance of vaccines being available.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is not happy to see the number of deaths continue to grow. Dr. Harris says all of these deaths were preventable.

The latest numbers show a total of 14,542 deaths in Alabama since the pandemic began. 2021′s total of 7,354 is now more than the 7,188 deaths last year.

The reason for the majority of COVID deaths this year is due to the Delta variant. It is not more deadly, but it is more contagious. More people are getting infected and that leads to more deaths.

Dr. Harris said if there were more vaccinations, those numbers would come down. The state is seeing a drop in the numbers of COVID deaths, but we’ve been in double digit numbers of COVID deaths for weeks now.

“We certainly are in a better situation than we were a month ago. A lot better than two months ago. Case numbers are down. Hospitalizations are down. That means deaths are going to decline as well, but it is still a dangerous disease,” Harris said.

Harris said he can’t predict what will happen, but the spread of the pandemic is well known. If you pack a bunch of people who are not vaccinated indoors for a period of time, you are going to see spread of the disease.

