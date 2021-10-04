Wet Pattern Continues

SYNOPSIS- Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy showers to start the day tomorrow but they will be breaking up in the late afternoon. Temperature will struggle to get out of the 70s tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday the scattered showers will continue keeping our highs in the lower 80s. We will dry out by the end of the week and our temperatures will rise into the middle 80s.

TONIGHT- Mostly Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low near 67°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. High near 78. Winds S 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy, chance of scattered showers. Low near 67°. Light & Variable

EXTENDED

WED: Partly Cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 67° High: 82° 40%

THR: Partly Cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Low: 67° High: 84° 30%

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 67° High: 85°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 64° High: 85°

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 64° High: 82°

MON: Partly Cloudy. Low: 64° High: 85°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 kts Seas 1-2 foot.

