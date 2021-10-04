Sheriff: Armed 95-year-old foils home invasion in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a senior citizen with forcing an alleged burglar into retreat, which ended with his capture.

Sheriff Blake Turman said Timothy Ray Jordan, 40, broke into a home on Fisherman’s Road near the Dozier community Friday evening. The 95-year-old homeowner was reportedly napping in his living room, but the back door’s shattering glass woke him up.

The sheriff said the homeowner armed himself and caught Jordan ransacking the kitchen. He said Jordan also hurled a chair through the dining room window at some point.

According to the sheriff, the armed senior citizen did not run away. Instead, he ordered Jordan to leave. The suspect did, and the homeowner called 911, Turman said.

Turman said deputies saw Jordan behind a home on Hub Road. They pursued the suspect, who ran inside the home. Further investigation revealed that Jordan had also burglarized that Hub Road home, according to the sheriff.

He was taken into custody at the Hub Road residence.

Investigators say Jordan initially started his “burglary spree” at an adjacent home’s gazebo before going to the Fisherman’s Road address.

Jordan was charged with second-degree and third-degree burglary, as well as second-degree and third-degree criminal mischief.

He is currently being held in the Covington County jail without bond for probation violation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

“The victim protected himself and his property from a career criminal. The victim was at a disadvantage physically, but his weapon enabled him to protect himself. The investigation revealed that Jordan fled the residence because the homeowner had armed himself. Thank God this had a good ending, and the victim should be commended on his courage and quick thinking,” Turman said.

