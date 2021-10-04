Scattered showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS – Some patchy fog possible this morning in some areas, rain will also be possible as you head out the door. Keep the rain jacket handy thoughout the rest of the afternoon as well, our highs will make it into the lower to middle 80s. Rain chances will stick with us most of the week which will keep afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, rain. High near 83°. Winds S 5 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds Light E 20%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, rain. High near 80°. Winds SE 5 mph 60%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain chance. Low: 65° High: 84° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 84° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 85° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 85° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 82° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 84° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

