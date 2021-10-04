Advertisement

Scarecrows are back at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens

This years Scarecrows in the Garden theme is “Every day is a holiday,” highlighting national...
This years Scarecrows in the Garden theme is “Every day is a holiday,” highlighting national days.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - They are back! Scarecrows fill the Dothan Area Botanical gardens for the 17th annual year.

This years Scarecrows in the Garden theme is “every day is a holiday,” highlighting national days. With over 1,500 national holidays, participants had plenty of room to get creative.

Scarecrows are dressed up as anything from national pizza day, to national go fishing day. This year there are nearly 30 scarecrows in the garden.

“It’s a great way to not only enjoy the garden and be in a beautiful setting, but also appreciate our communities creativity,” William Holman, Executive Director, said.

Scarecrows will be out to see until October 31st.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell passed away Saturday night in a car crash.
Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell dies in Georgia car crash
The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson..
Little Miss Jackson County claims Little Miss National Peanut Festival title
Deriese Johnson
Woman attacks boyfriend with pot of grits, police say
A night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi
We spent a night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi. Here’s what we saw.
Alaqua Animal Refuge recently responded to an animal neglect case in Dale County, Alabama with...
19 Dale County dogs rescued after being left behind by owner

Latest News

People of all ages gathered at the fairgrounds today on a mission: to take a step out of the...
People walk “Out of the Darkness” to fight suicide and remember loved ones
Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell passed away Saturday night in a car crash.
Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell dies in Georgia car crash
The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson..
Little Miss Jackson County claims Little Miss National Peanut Festival title
Houston County Democratic Party rallies with thousands across the nation.
Houston County Democratic Party rallies for pro choice