Scarecrows are back at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - They are back! Scarecrows fill the Dothan Area Botanical gardens for the 17th annual year.

This years Scarecrows in the Garden theme is “every day is a holiday,” highlighting national days. With over 1,500 national holidays, participants had plenty of room to get creative.

Scarecrows are dressed up as anything from national pizza day, to national go fishing day. This year there are nearly 30 scarecrows in the garden.

“It’s a great way to not only enjoy the garden and be in a beautiful setting, but also appreciate our communities creativity,” William Holman, Executive Director, said.

Scarecrows will be out to see until October 31st.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.