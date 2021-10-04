Reward offered for info in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting.

22-year-old Imari Tyquan Glanton was shot to death in the 700 block of Monroe Street on Friday, October 1.

If you have any information you can contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3632 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 334-793-7000.

