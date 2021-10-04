People walk “Out of the Darkness” to fight suicide and remember loved ones

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People of all ages gathered at the fairgrounds on Sunday on a mission: to take a step out of the darkness and walk together to fight suicide.

The Wiregrass “Out of the Darkness Walk” benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The organization urges people to take steps to safeguard their mental health and prevent suicide.

“Everybody comes together to do this to show awareness and support for the ones that we have lost and for, you know, people that do struggle with it because there’s a bad stigmatism on it and we should uplift that because there is nothing to be ashamed of,” Ariel Sliger, volunteer, said.

This event not only spread suicide awareness, but allowed people to come together and support one another during a time of grief. People who lost loved ones shared their stories and used their voices today to provide hope and will continue until the stigma is broken.

“No one is exempt from suicide or being affected by suicide and so many people struggle than what we know,” Patrice bright, volunteer, said.

This year’s goal is $11,000 and it is not too late to donate.

Click here to donate or for more information.

