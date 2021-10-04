Missing Ozark juvenile located in Texas, adult male companion arrested

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A missing Ozark juvenile has been located in Texas, and the adult man she was traveling with has been arrested.

Ozark police say the missing juvenile was located in Brownwood, Texas. She was with 24-year-old John David Twomey of Brownwood, Texas.

Twomey was arrested and charged with “Traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act” under Texas law. He will also face charges in Alabama.

The girl was placed in the custody of The Texas Department of Child Services for Detention until she can be transported back to the Wiregrass.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.