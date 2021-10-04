Advertisement

Masks no longer required in Eufaula City Schools

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Starting Monday, October 4, the Eufaula City School District will no longer require, but still recommend, masks to be worn in any of the district’s buildings.

When positive COVID cases began to rise in the school system back in August, masks were required. Now that the number of cases are below 2%, school officials are lifting the mask mandate.

Eufaula City Schools Superintendent Joey Brannan says their plan to reduce the number of COVID cases was pretty successful. Many of the schools saw positive rates drop down well below two percent.

“The last just two weeks, we had system wide 12 positive cases in the school system two weeks ago. And then last week at the end of last week, we only had four positive cases system wide, “said Brannan.

In a post on the district’s Facebook page, school officials say they will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data. The number of positive cases and exposures will be used as guideline to determine if masks are required or recommended at each individual school, the district added.

School nurses are expected to report those numbers and if cases begin to rise above the 2% mark, Brannan says masks will be required again.

Masks will continue to be required while on school buses.

