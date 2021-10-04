Advertisement

Luncheon held to show appreciation for Dale Medical Center employees

By Abby Nelson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Healthcare workers have been faced with much adversity over the past two years due to COVID-19. Several Dale County groups came together to show their appreciation of these men and women.

Boxed lunches were put together through donations for the employees of Dale Medical Center. All to show that what they are doing means more than they know.

“We go, day in and day out living our lives when we really don’t see the inside work that the nurses and doctors do, so we are able to get things together and able to support them with what they do and let them know that they are important to us,” said Ozark Baptist Church member Matthew Davidson.

“They’re tired, they are exhausted and to know that our community supports us and is thankful for the services that we provide means the world to our staff,” said Dale Medical Center CNO Donna Collaway.

326 meals were distributed to Dale Medical Center along with 24 to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell passed away Saturday night in a car crash.
Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell dies in Georgia car crash
The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson..
Little Miss Jackson County claims Little Miss National Peanut Festival title
Deriese Johnson
Woman attacks boyfriend with pot of grits, police say
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

Latest News

Pfizer COVID Vaccine at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama.
Dothan doctor answers vaccine hesitancy questions
G-Tech students get a jump on their careers
High School Seniors Certifications
Ariton Elementary's playground was blocked off after it was damaged by a summer storm.
Ariton HS students leading fundraiser for a new elementary palyground
Meteorologist Emily Acton
Meteorologist Emily Acton
Dale Medical Center appreciation luncheon
Dale Medical Center appreciation luncheon