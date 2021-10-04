Luncheon held to show appreciation for Dale Medical Center employees

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Healthcare workers have been faced with much adversity over the past two years due to COVID-19. Several Dale County groups came together to show their appreciation of these men and women.

Boxed lunches were put together through donations for the employees of Dale Medical Center. All to show that what they are doing means more than they know.

“We go, day in and day out living our lives when we really don’t see the inside work that the nurses and doctors do, so we are able to get things together and able to support them with what they do and let them know that they are important to us,” said Ozark Baptist Church member Matthew Davidson.

“They’re tired, they are exhausted and to know that our community supports us and is thankful for the services that we provide means the world to our staff,” said Dale Medical Center CNO Donna Collaway.

326 meals were distributed to Dale Medical Center along with 24 to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

