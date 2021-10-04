Enterprise small business stocked for Christmas tradition

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- It’s only October, but one small business in Enterprise has already kicked off their unique Christmas tradition.

It all started seven years ago when shopaholic ordered 50 moose for the holiday season. Now, seven years later, a local Christmas tradition stemming from that purchase is still going strong.

“They all look so cute, and a lot of them have smiles, and they’re all dressed differently and they’re all different sizes and so we decided to just play around with it and see how it went, people loved it,” said Debbie Gaydos, owner of Shopaholic.

Each moose has its own story.

“The premise of it was that we would bring them in through a staffing agency, and they would get there in brief from some of the elder moose, and then they would go to work, and they would help us get ready for Christmas and help us stock and mark and all those things, and if they’re really good,” Gaydos added. “They would get adopted.”

Over the years, the number of moose has climbed with more than 800 ready to be adopted this year.

“We got adoption certificates, we give those away now, but the beauty of that was that we can now track where our moose were and we have 1000s of moose, and they’re in every state in the United States they’re in Europe, they’re in Paris, they’re in Germany, they’re in France, they’re all over the place,” Gaydos added.

Debbie and the rest of the Shopaholic staff are making sure some of those moose stay local.

“Every few moose we sold or adopted out, we would put one aside for child at Christmas and we began donating to Toys for Tots or at that time, it was just customers,” Gaydos said.

That’s including moose donations to the Enterprise Police Department.

“We put them in the police cars last year for any children in distress that went well we’re doing that again this year,” finished.

