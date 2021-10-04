Advertisement

CDC releases guidelines for holiday travel

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution for the holidays.

To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, the CDC is recommending people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.

Everyone will still be required to wear masks on public transportation.

The CDC says to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays virtually with people who live with you or outside at least six feet apart.

If you are planning to attend an in-person party, the agency says to get vaccinated as soon as possible and wear masks indoors or in public if it’s an area of substantial or high transmission.

Also, they recommended people do not attend any event if sick or experiencing symptoms.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell passed away Saturday night in a car crash.
Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell dies in Georgia car crash
The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson..
Little Miss Jackson County claims Little Miss National Peanut Festival title
Deriese Johnson
Woman attacks boyfriend with pot of grits, police say
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Powerball jackpot rises to $685 million; drawing Monday
FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his 43-year-old coworker at a hospital, fled...
Nurse fatally shoots co-worker at Philadelphia hospital, police say
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded to a U.S. duo “for their discoveries...
2 win medicine Nobel for showing how we react to heat, touch
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill