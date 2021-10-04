Ariton HS students leading fundraiser for a new elementary playground

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - Students will often tell you their favorite part of the school day is recess, teachers might even tell you the same thing. For Ariton students, however, it’s just not the same this year.

“You think back to when we were kids and the playground was the funnest thing you looked for everyday like every time you wake up to come to school the next morning, you were waiting for the playground,” said Braydan Daniels with The Purple Planners.

For Ariton Elementary students a trip to the playground isn’t the same. After a summer storm caused significant damage.

“I felt sadness then because I know the first thing, I thought was they had it blocked off and the kids would not be able to play on it for a while,” said Austin Senn.

The Purple Planners, a group of event planning and management group of Ariton High School students, have taken it upon themselves to bring a proper playground back to the students.

The first step was setting a fundraising goal of $30,000.

“We are hoping to get more slides for the kids, swings, basketball hoop and the cement we are trying to get rubberized so if the kids fall it doesn’t hurt as bad and we’re trying to get a new rock wall,” said Purple Planners Event Manager, Zakery Shroyer.

The Purple Planners hope to reach their goal by December 10th.

The group is raising money through an apparel fundraiser and sponsors, with special recognition depending on the amount donated.

If you would be interested in sponsoring you can contact Hilary Ellis by email at hellis@dalecountyboe.org or call 334-445-5560. For the apparel you can email Jen Sanders at jsanders@dalecountyboe.org. Payments for the apparel is due by Tuesday, October 14th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.