1 killed in 18-wheeler wreck near Maxwell Air Force Base

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a fatal wreck in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway Monday afternoon. That’s near Maxwell Air Force Base.

Capt. Saba Coleman said it was a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler. The driver in the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-wheeler’s driver was not injured.

All lanes of Birmingham Highway were temporarily blocked but have since reopened.

