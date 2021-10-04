Advertisement

1 killed in 18-wheeler wreck near Maxwell Air Force Base

There was a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway on Oct. 4, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a fatal wreck in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway Monday afternoon. That’s near Maxwell Air Force Base.

Capt. Saba Coleman said it was a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler. The driver in the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-wheeler’s driver was not injured.

All lanes of Birmingham Highway were temporarily blocked but have since reopened.

