Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell dies in Georgia car crash

Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell passed away Saturday night in a car crash.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell passed away Saturday night in a vehicle crash in Early County.

The accident happened near the Alabama-Georgia state line.

Treadwell owns stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia including both Dothan Piggly Wiggly Stores. He is President and Chief Operating Officer of Wall Street Markets. The main corporate office is located in Dothan.

Treadwell was known for his generosity in each community his stores served. At this time funeral arrangements have not been announced. We will provide an update when that information is available.

