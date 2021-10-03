Rainy Start to the Week

SYNOPSIS- Partly Cloudy skies this afternoon with a few isolated showers. Scattered showers start tomorrow and will be off an on until Wednesday evening. This will bring our highs down into the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s. We should dry out by the end of the week and see partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT- Partly/ Mostly Cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds Light W

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy, scattered afternoon showers. High near 83. Winds Light W/SW

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy, chance of scattered showers. Low near 67°. S 5mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly Cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 67° High: 80° 60%

WED: Partly Cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Low: 65° High: 84° 40%

THR: Partly Cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 65° High: 84° 20%

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 64° High: 85°

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 64° High: 82°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts Seas 1-2 foot.

