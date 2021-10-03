Advertisement

Project aims to ID voting rights marchers of ‘Bloody Sunday’

A new project aims to identify more of the hundreds of people who were involved in “Bloody...
A new project aims to identify more of the hundreds of people who were involved in “Bloody Sunday.”(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (AP) - The world knows the names of John Lewis and a few more of the voting rights demonstrators who walked across Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 only to be attacked by Alabama state troopers on “Bloody Sunday.” A new project aims to identify more of the hundreds of people who were involved in the protest.

Two Auburn University professors working with students have established a Facebook page where people can look through photographs of March 7, 1965, and identify themselves or others.

The page went online, and some people already have been identified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell passed away Saturday night in a car crash.
Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell dies in Georgia car crash
The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson..
Little Miss Jackson County claims Little Miss National Peanut Festival title
Deriese Johnson
Woman attacks boyfriend with pot of grits, police say
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

Latest News

Nick Risner.
End of Watch: Sgt. Nick Risner honored with hero’s ride
Monday kicks off Active Aging Week.
Active Aging Week showcases older adults’ capabilities
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-04
Scattered showers and storms today
male participants between 18 and 40 years old were the most resistance to vaccination in...
UA researchers study black Alabamian vaccine hesitancy
Masks no longer required in Eufaula City Schools