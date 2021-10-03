Little Miss Jackson County claims Little Miss National Peanut Festival title

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Little Miss National Peanut Festival pageant was held on Saturday at the Dothan Civic Center. Dozens of girls from around the Wiregrass competed for the right to reign over this year’s festival.

These candidates have been waiting two years for this opportunity, as last years pageant was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson.

First runner up is Little Miss Geneva, Sophia Roney.

Taking second place is Little Miss Colquitt, Ava Cecelia Clanton.

Third runner up is Little Miss Wicksburg, Aarolyn Jones.

