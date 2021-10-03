Houston County Democratic Party rallies for pro choice

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the 600+ reproductive rallies was held around the country on Saturday, including one right here in Dothan outside of the Houston County Courthouse.

The Houston County Democratic Party joined thousands across the nation to stand against the recent Texas law, which bans abortions after about six weeks. The group chanted and showed signs for their support of Roe v. Wade, they tells News 4 they are rallying to save it.

Linda Turner, Vice Chair of the committee, said everyone rallying today was there to protect women’s rights.

“We are here to protect women’s rights,” Turner said. “There are human rights, there are women’s rights, and I also want to state, that we are pro-family, we are pro women and we are pro choice.”

