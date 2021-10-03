Advertisement

Florida A&M shuts out Alabama State 28-0

((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WSFA) - The Florida A&M Rattlers shut out the Alabama State Hornets at Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday.

The Alabama State offense was held to 197 total yards.

The Rattlers were the first to strike. With 11:14 left in the opening quarter, Rasean McKay finds Kamari Young for the 49-yard touchdown.

Florida A&M had the lead 7-0 heading into the second quarter.

With 12:03 left in the second quarter, Florida A&M answers. Xavier Smith takes the ball to the endzone for the six-yard touchdown.

The Rattlers strike again with 7:41 left before halftime. McKay hands the ball off to Terrell Jennings who takes it 10-yards for the touchdown.

Florida A&M carried the lead 21-0 going into halftime.

With 3:16 left in the game, the Rattlers extend their lead. Bishop Bonnett rushes the ball nine-yards for the touchdown.

The Hornets fell to the Rattlers 28-0.

Florida A&M’s offense finished the night with 293 total yards.

The Hornets are now 2-2 in the season. They return home to face Arkansas Pine Bluff next Saturday with kickoff set for 2 p.m.

