Caregivers “Walk to Remember” those with Alzheimer’s

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Caregivers gathered at Westgate Park Saturday morning for the annual “Walk to Remember,” benefitting Alzheimer research.

Kay Jones, Executive Director, said she is thrilled to have seen people surround the stage and bring back the official walk this year.

The 2021 goal is $100,000 and they raised, but Jones said although fundraising is important, raising awareness of the disease is just as crucial.

The Alzheimer Resource Center helps families through their motto “sharing is caring.” They begin by teaching caregivers to understand they must not bring the patients into their world, but instead to get into the patients world as they live with the disease.

“To take care of someone with Alzheimer’s you have to realize what’s going on inside of their loved ones,” Jones said. “Teach them (caregivers) about the disease and to teach them care giving skills so they can keep their loved one at home, hopefully through the duration of the disease and just know that they are not alone.”

Click here to learn more about the Alzheimer Resource Center.

