Auburn comes out with win against LSU

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws against LSU in the first half during an NCAA football...
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws against LSU in the first half during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers came out with a win the LSU Tiger at Tiger Stadium Saturday.

This is Auburn’s first win in Death Valley since 1999.

Bo Nix and the Auburn offense finished the night 433 total yards.

LSU makes the first move. Max Johnson finds Kayshon Boutte in the endzone for the 31-yard touchdown.

Auburn trailed behind LSU 7-0 heading into the second quarter.

The LSU Tigers extend their lead. With 13:35 left in the second, Cade York makes a 33-yard field goal.

The Tigers add more points to the board when York gets the 26-yard field goal.

But Auburn makes their move. With 4:53 left in the second, Nix scrambles and escapes a wave of LSU defenders to find Tyler Fromm in the endzone for the 24-yard touchdown.

With 14 seconds before halftime, Anders Carlson gets more points for Auburn with a 49-yard field goal.

LSU had the lead 13-10 heading into halftime.

The LSU Tigers extend their lead. With 11 minutes left in the third, York makes a 22-yard field goal.

With 3:26 left in the third, York gets a 51-yard field goal to add more points on the board for LSU.

LSU carried the lead 19-10 going into the fourth quarter.

With 44 seconds into the fourth, Auburn answers. Nix keeps the ball and takes it five-yards for the touchdown.

With 3:11 left in the game, the Auburn Tigers take the lead. Jarquez Hunter takes the ball one-yard for the touchdown.

With 1:09 left in the game, Johnson is picked off by Bydarrius Knighten to end the game.

The Auburn Tigers take down the LSU Tigers 24-19.

The LSU Tigers ended the night with 354 total yards.

Nix completed the night with 255 passing yards and one touchdown.

Auburn is now 4-1 in the season. They’ll return to the Plains to face Georgia in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry with kick at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

