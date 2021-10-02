Advertisement

Wounded combat Veteran given mortgage-free home

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Leaders from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Keurig Dr. Pepper and Walmart gathered in Marianna on Friday, Oct. 1 to present a mortgage-free home to Army Master Sargent Dennis Norrod.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation teams up with sponsors to give back to wounded combat veterans. Leaders of the foundation said they believe it’s important to show appreciation for our Vets, but they say it’s not just about giving Vets a home.

“When we award a home, we just don’t give them a home and walk away,” Military Warrior Support Foundation member Sandy Ignaszewski said. “We provide them that support and guidance that they need to become valued members of their community.”

According to Norrod, he feels blessed to receive this home for his family, and he appreciates that other families can receive this blessing as well.

“It gives me joy to know that everything that our families go through is truly appreciated,” Norrod said.

For more information on the Military Warriors Support Foundation, to donate or find out if you’re eligible to apply for a mortgage-free home, visit https://militarywarriors.org/.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell passed away Saturday night in a car crash.
Wiregrass grocery store owner Ricky Treadwell dies in Georgia car crash
The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson..
Little Miss Jackson County claims Little Miss National Peanut Festival title
Deriese Johnson
Woman attacks boyfriend with pot of grits, police say
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

Latest News

Nick Risner.
End of Watch: Sgt. Nick Risner honored with hero’s ride
Monday kicks off Active Aging Week.
Active Aging Week showcases older adults’ capabilities
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-04
Scattered showers and storms today
male participants between 18 and 40 years old were the most resistance to vaccination in...
UA researchers study black Alabamian vaccine hesitancy
Masks no longer required in Eufaula City Schools