Troy falls to South Carolina 23-14

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams Bryce Stadium Saturday.

Taylor Powell and the Trojans offense were held to 289 total yards.

The Gamecocks get on the board first with a 23-yard field goal from Parker White.

South Carolina carried the lead 3-0 heading into the second quarter.

However, the Trojans answer to start the second quarter. B.J. Smith takes the ball 35-yards for the touchdown.

But, the Gamecocks strike back. Luke Doty fires to EJ Jenkins for the 16-yard touchdown.

South Carolina attacks again. With 28 seconds left before halftime, Powell is picked off by David Spaudling. He takes it 75-yards for the Gamecocks touchdown.

South Carolina had the lead 17-7 going into halftime.

The Trojans answer with 11:25 left in the third quarter. Powell quick tosses to Jamontez Woods who walks into the endzone for the one-yard touchdown.

With under 5 minutes left in the third quarter, South Carolina extends their lead with a 48-yard field goal.

South Carolina remained in the lead 20-14 going into fourth quarter.

The Gamecocks made one more field goal and that was all the scoring left in the game.

South Carolina won 23-14.

Powell finished with 136 passing yards and was intercepted once.

The Gamecocks offense finished 357 total yards.

Troy falls to 2-3 in the season. They’ll return to Troy to face Georgia Southern next Saturday with kick at 6 p.m.

