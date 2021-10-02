Nice Weekend But Rain in the Future

SYNOPSIS- Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Mostly cloudy skies overnight and into the day tomorrow. Tonight, we will bottom out in the upper 60s. A small chance of scattered showers tomorrow afternoon but the highest chance of rain comes into play in the beginning of next week which will bring our high temperatures down to the middle and lower 80s.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds Light SE

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. High near 86. Winds Light S

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 67°. Light & Variable

EXTENDED

MON: Partly Cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Low: 69° High: 83°

TUE: Partly Cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 67° High: 82°

WED: Partly Cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Low: 65° High: 84°

THR: Partly Cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 63° High: 84°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts Seas 2-3 foot.

