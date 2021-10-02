Advertisement

Huntingdon takes down Methodist 48-21

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks found their second win of the season against the Methodist Monarchs Saturday.

Landon Cotney and the Huntingdon offense finished with 537 total yards.

With 3:44 left in the first quarter, the Hawks were the first to strike. Cotney finds Malachi Harvey in the endzone for the 29-yard touchdown.

However, Methodist answers with 48 seconds left in the opening quarter. Quarterback Brandon Bullins finds Kobe Praylow for the seven-yard touchdown.

The Hawks had the lead 7-6 going into the second quarter.

The Hawks extend their lead with 11:27 left in the second. Cotney finds Harvey who takes it to the endzone for the 80-yard touchdown.

But, the Monarchs answered back. With over nine minutes left to play, Bullins finds Bullins for the eight-yard touchdown.

Huntingdon carried the lead 14-13 going into halftime.

With under six minutes left in the third quarter, McReynolds takes the ball 24-yards for the Hawks score.

Before the end of the third quarter, the Hawks strike again. Cotney keeps the ball and takes it 17-yards for the touchdown.

Huntingdon carried the lead 28-13 going into fourth quarter.

With 13:24 left to play, Methodist answers. Tyquan Eaddy takes the ball five-yards for the touchdown. The Monarchs get the two-point conversion.

But, the Hawks strike back. With 12:39 left in the fourth, Cotney finds Grant Murray for the 17-yard touchdown.

With 8:21 left to play, Cotney keeps the ball and runs 33-yards to extend the hawks lead.

The Hawks would extend their lead once more. With 1:37 left to play, EJ Lacky takes the ball 24-yards for the Huntingdon score.

The Hawks took down the Monarchs 48-21.

Cotney finished with 180 passing yards, 125 rushing yards and three touchdowns

Huntingdon is now 2-2 in the season. They’ll head to Southern Virginia next Saturday with kickoff at noon.

