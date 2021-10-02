Alabama rolls over Ole Miss, move to 5-0 on the season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In their first SEC home game of the season, Alabama looked to make a statement in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The top ranked Crimson Tide kept Ole Miss scoreless in the first half, using the momentum in a 42 to 21 win over the Rebels.

Ole Miss started the game with a long drive, converting twice on fourth down, and making it to Alabama’s six yard line. The Tide defense stepped up, and forced a turnover on downs. Alabama offense capitalized, driving 94 yards and scoring a touchdown, leading to 35 unanswered points for the Tide.

In a game touted to be a matchup between two Heisman favorites, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the battle against Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Young threw two touchdowns on the day, with one interception. Corral threw one touchdown with no interceptions. He also rushed for one touchdown while also fumbling once as well. Alabama’s John Metchie III and Cameron Latu both had receiving touchdowns in the game.

Alabama’s running game also played well against the Rebels defense. After not playing last week against Southern Miss, running back Brian Robinson finished with 171 rushing yards in the game, and four touchdowns, helping the Tide rush for more than 200 yards in the game.

Alabama improves to 5-0 on the season, and 2-0 in conference play. The Tide will travel to College Station next week to face the Texas A&M Aggies.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.