4-H Peanut Butter Challenge kicks off in Marianna

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 100 million pounds of peanuts are grown in Jackson County every year. The local 4-H decided to use those peanuts to help both farmers, and those in need, by hosting a peanut butter drive.

While the event is not new to Jackson County, on Friday 4-H hosted the very first Peanut Butter Challenge Kickoff event. Sheriff Donnie Edenfield was the guest of honor at the ceremony and deposited the first peanut butter jar into the donations box.

4-H Youth Development Agent Caroline Chappell tells us peanut butter is full of nutrients, and a good staple food for those in need. She said more than 1,000 pounds of peanut butter was donated last year during this challenge, so they’re hoping to get more than 2,000 pounds this year.

”The mission of the peanut butter challenge is really to connect our farmers, who are pillars of our community, with our neighbors here in Jackson County who need support from local food banks, so we purchase peanut butter and donate it so we can increase the demand and peanut butter also is a shelf staple,” Chappell said.

Although this event has been going on for many years, one new member of 4-H says she is excited to take part.

”I’m really excited, this is awesome,” horticulture agent Ashley Kush said. “I’m new here in the community and I think it’s a great way to get to meet other people and really help and show what we can do for them.”

Peanut butter donations can be taken to UF IFAS Extension Jackson County at 2741 Penn Ave. Suite 3 in Marianna.

