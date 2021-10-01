Advertisement

Woman attacks boyfriend with pot of grits, police say

Deriese Johnson
Deriese Johnson(Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A St. Petersburg woman has been arrested after attacking her boyfriend with a hot pot of grits, police say.

According to an arrest affidavit, Deriese Johnson, 49, was in an argument with her boyfriend when she struck him on the head with a sauce pan containing freshly cooked grits.

The spilled grits caused a burn on the victims’ arm; injuries to his head and face from the pan required stitches, police said.

Johnson was charged with aggravated battery.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Bolden was last seen around 3:40 PM today.
UPDATE: Enterprise PD reports missing girl found safe
An Amber Alert was issued for Andrianna Chantrelle Griffin on Sept. 30, 2021. It was canceled...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Henry County teen
Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County
File image
Luverne man killed in head-on crash with tow truck
Tommy Wayne Baxley, a farmer and a trustee for the Slocomb High School FFA’s Blue Chapter...
Slocomb man convicted, sentenced for high school FFA theft

Latest News

WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Into The Weekend
WRGX First News at 4
Alaqua Animal Refuge recently responded to an animal neglect case in Dale County, Alabama with...
19 Dale County dogs rescued after being left behind by owner
Alaqua Animal Refuge recently responded to an animal neglect case in Dale County, Alabama with...
Alaqua Dale County Dog Rescue
Northside Methodist falls at home to Liberty County
Northside Methodist falls at home to Liberty County