Warrior police officer released from hospital after being shot
WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Warrior Police say Detective Lee Glenn has been released from the hospital on Oct. 7.
Authorities confirmed a Warrior Police officer was shot Thursday night.
That officer has been identified as Lee Glenn. Detective Glenn has been with the Warrior Police Department for nearly five years and the Police Chief Scott Praytor said Glenn is a great officer and the type of person you want on your police force.
Warrior Police Chief Scott Praytor said around 9:40 p.m. Glenn was investigating a drug sale, when a person approached the officer as he spoke to a civilian. After Glenn opened his door, investigators said the suspect ran. When Glenn told the person to stop running, Praytor said the suspect shot the officer multiple times, as the officer returned fire. The suspect was not hit. Although Glenn was not in uniform, he did identify himself as a member of law enforcement.
Friday, Special Agents with ALEA, announced they are investigating the shooting. They also identified the suspect as 20-year-old Julian Scott McKenzie. He is in custody with charges pending.
Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr confirmed warrants were issued for Attempted Murder, UPOCS and UPOM 1 for defendant Julian McKenzie.
Authorities said Glenn was taken to UAB Hospital is in stable condition. Police say a suspect is in custody.
Friday afternoon, Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr released this statement:
