Warm Into The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Warm weather carries into the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s again Saturday. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday, with a few showers possible, followed by better rain chances early in the week as temperatures ease a bit.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 68°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 69° High: 86° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 67° High: 83° 40%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 67° High: 82° 50%

WED: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 65° High: 84° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 84° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

