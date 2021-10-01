Warm Into The Weekend
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Warm weather carries into the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s again Saturday. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday, with a few showers possible, followed by better rain chances early in the week as temperatures ease a bit.
TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 68°. Winds light E.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light SE.
EXTENDED
SUN: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 69° High: 86° 20%
MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 67° High: 83° 40%
TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 67° High: 82° 50%
WED: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 65° High: 84° 30%
THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 84° 10%
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.
