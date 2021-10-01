The Walton County Sheriff is “Over It”

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson has had enough of the false information being spread on various social media platforms.

“I think we have decided we can do what we want, when we want, however, we want to do it,” Sheriff Adkinson said.

Adkinson said he is “over it”.

“We try so hard to influence people we are not listening to the facts. we are wanting to be the first person to get a like, the first person to get a share and it is causing really serious problems,” Sheriff Adkinson said.

Two incidents in Walton County happened in the last two weeks where false information was spread one of the incidents officials said was not only false but completely disrespectful.

Sheriff Adkinson said it’s got to stop.

“There are certain things, quite frankly that you don’t have the right to know before a victim’s family. I see the sickness of people pulling their camera out to videotape people’s last moments in this world, and I do not understand,” Sheriff Adkinson said.

Sheriff Adkinson said spreading misinformation makes the jobs of law enforcement officers harder, and is an endangerment to the rest of the community.

“People will defend their right to do this. everybody wants to tell you about their rights, nobody wants to talk about their responsibilities,” Adkinson said.

Sheriff Adkinson said not only are people spreading false information but they are turning around and not taking responsibility for their actions.

He added fixing this particular problem starts with individual accountability.

“I don’t think that government can occupy that, I don’t think you can be shamed in that, I think everyone has to make a conscious decision one by one to alter their behavior,” Sheriff Adkinson said.

Sheriff Adkison added before you post something ask yourself, “Do I know this to be true without any reasonable doubt?” and if the answer is no he says don’t post it.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.