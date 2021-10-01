Run from zombies for a cause

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A fun fall event at landmark park will benefit first responders around the state. The third annual Zombie Chase will be this Saturday from 4 until 8 in the evening.

The event will raise money for the Alabama Alliance for Peer Support. So first responders can get free certification to help others going through a traumatic event.

Captain Will Glover with the Dothan Police Department said, “We tell people in the class that this is psychological first aid it’s not psychotherapy. Obviously we are cops helping cops, firemen helping firemen, dispatchers helping dispatchers we’re not therapist but because we’ve done the job we’ve kind of may not have gone through same events they’ve gone through we’re able to help them get through the events they have encountered.”

This is a family event with food and entertainment. Even if you haven’t registered for the 5k run, you can still sign up at the event. More information can be found on our community calendar.

