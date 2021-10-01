Advertisement

Ribbon cut on new University of Alabama engineering program

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 30, 2021
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - School leaders consider the millions of dollars pumped into the new engineering and manufacturing program is money well spent at the University of Alabama.

The payoff comes soon after students are able to graduate with degrees in that field.

Robotics are a big part of the university’s IMaDE program. A million dollar investment helped start the program that began this Fall. The five robots donated by industry partners like Mercedes for the program are valued at more than $4 million.

IMaDE stands for Initiative for Manufacturing Development and Education. It was created to address future industrial problems through education and research and advanced manufacturing technologies.

“I think UA took on a bold move to basically put their name on the map and try and create a program that will sustain the ability of providing students and graduates that will actually be hired in these great companies and keep them close to home,” according to Nader Jalili, Department Head and Mechanical Engineering Director, Alabama IMaDE.

Students will be able to earn a degree in the program by Fall 2022.

